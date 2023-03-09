Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 609,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

