Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on UVV shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.