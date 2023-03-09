USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USNA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $563,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,632 shares of company stock worth $1,490,529 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

