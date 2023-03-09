Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 100.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares in the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

