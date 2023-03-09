Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.