Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

