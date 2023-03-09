Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,085 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Trading Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96.
DLocal Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
