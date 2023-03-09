Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,085 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.