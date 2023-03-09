Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,725 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

