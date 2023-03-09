Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,911 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.