Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,627 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.