Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energizer by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,327,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 661,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 227,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

