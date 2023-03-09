Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

