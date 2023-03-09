Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

EYE stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

