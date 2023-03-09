Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,671 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

