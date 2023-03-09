Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,390 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 436,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

LIVN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

