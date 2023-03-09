Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

