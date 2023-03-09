Verition Fund Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $106,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON by 53.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.