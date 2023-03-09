Verition Fund Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $106,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON by 53.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Price Performance
ONON opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
