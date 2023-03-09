Verition Fund Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,605 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 555,100 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,524,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,524,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,168. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

