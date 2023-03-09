Verition Fund Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of IART stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

