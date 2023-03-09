Verition Fund Management LLC Has $288,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,413,000 after buying an additional 283,850 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

