Verition Fund Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

