Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Up 1.0 %

SNDR opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.