Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

