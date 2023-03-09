Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $290,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $97.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.