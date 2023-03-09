Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $319,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 19.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $31.37 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

