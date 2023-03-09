Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBNK stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBNK. Piper Sandler cut Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

