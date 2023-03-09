Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fortis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

