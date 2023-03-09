Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CarGurus

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.