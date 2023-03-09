Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

