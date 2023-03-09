Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

