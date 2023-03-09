Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.00. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

