Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

