Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.