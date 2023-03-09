Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 418.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

