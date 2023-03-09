Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 37.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 718,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $14,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.