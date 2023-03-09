Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

