Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,660 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 1.6 %

INT opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

