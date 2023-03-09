Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

