Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.