Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 174,148 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

