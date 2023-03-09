Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.