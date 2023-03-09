Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 215,208 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 215,208 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $214,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.