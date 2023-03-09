Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC in the second quarter worth about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $107.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.