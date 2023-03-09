Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 47,322 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

