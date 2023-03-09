Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 546,159 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,159 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

