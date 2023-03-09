Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 6,259 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

HRL opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

