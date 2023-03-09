Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,542 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

