Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,485 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,055 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $962,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

