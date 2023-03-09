Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 634.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.