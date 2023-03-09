Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Stock Up 0.2 %

Stepan stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

